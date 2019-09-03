Fire threatens Samaria town, forcing residents to evacuate

Four fighter-fighting aircraft join effort to contain blaze next to Israeli town of Har Bracha in Samaria, forcing residents to evacuate.

A fire threatening part of the Israeli town of Har Bracha in Samaria forced some residents to flee their homes Tuesday afternoon, as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Three firefighter teams have been deployed to Har Bracha to battle the fire, aided by volunteers and four aircraft from the National Fire and Rescue Authority’s ‘ELAD’ squadron.

As the fire has spread towards the outskirts of the town, residents on the outer-most line of houses near the blaze have been ordered to evacuate.

Police units have been dispatched to Har Bracha coordinate the evacuations.

No injuries or damage to homes have been reported thus far.

A fire also broke out in central Israel, near the Ein HaKore interchange in Rishon Letzion.

Six firefighter units have been dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze.

As a result of the fire in Rishon Letzion, a number of streets in the area have been closed to traffic.