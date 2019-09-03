MK Silman urges PM Netanyahu to return Hevron market to its rightful owners, 90 years after it was stolen by murderous Arabs.

Yamina's MK Idit Silman called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to return Hevron's wholesale market to its Jewish community.

"On Friday, I, together with other MKs from Yamina and other parties, turned to the Prime Minister asking him to return the Jewish market in Hevron to its Jewish owners," Silman wrote Tuesday morning.

"As is known, the Hevron market belonged to the Jews, and it was stolen from them during the 1929 riots, when the city's Jewish community was massacred.

"Nine months ago, the Attorney General said that the area belongs to the Jews. Today, 90 years after the 1929 massacres, it is appropriate for the Israeli government to do the obvious and return the neighborhood to its original owners.

"Historical justice must be done," she concluded.