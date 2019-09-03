'Submissive and cowardly behavior against Hamas prisoners'

Minister Smotrich slams meeting of imprisoned Hamas leaders, approved by prison service. "Inconceivable. We must put an end to this."

Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) slammed the meeting of Hamas terrorists imprisoned in Israel, which took place with the consent of the prison service.

“This submissive and cowardly behavior vis a vis Hamas terrorists in prison is simply inconceivable. Don't know who is responsible for it but we must put an end to this," Smotrich said.

Haaretz reported that the Israel Prison Service (IPS) had agreed, unusually, to a joint meeting of leaders of Hamas prisoners imprisoned in Israel.

Terrorists imprisoned in Israel have been threatening to go hold a hunger strike in recent days, and some have returned meals today and have made demands on the IPS regarding their communication options with those outside the prison.

The meeting was held at Ramon Prison with IPS approval and, as part of the step, some Hamas leaders imprisoned in other Israeli prisons were brought in specially.

Among the participants were the terrorists who planned the attack at the Park Hotel in Netanya and the terrorist who planned the attack at Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem.

The terrorists, after having had public telephones installed for them with the approval of the prime minister, demand extended telephone conversation times on those public telephones, contrary to a previous decision, as well as the removal of installations for disrupting cellular reception on the grounds that they are detrimental to their health.

The Prison Service said, "We do not intend to address operational issues in prisons."