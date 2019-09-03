Three-year-old killed in accident in Queens

Three-year-old Jewish boy struck and killed by a vehicle in Far Rockaway.

A three-year-old Jewish boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens on Monday morning, Yeshiva World News reported.

According to the report the child, Mordechai Yovits, was struck by a vehicle on Virginia Street just after 11:00 a.m. local time.

Hatzolah paramedics rushed him to Long Island Jewish Medical center in critical condition. Doctors did everything they could to stabilize him, but were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead about an hour later.

NBC New York reported that the driver was 73 years old.

There was no evidence of criminality, but the investigation is just getting underway, police said.