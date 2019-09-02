Watch: Nasrallah responds to yesterday's events

Hezbollah leader says terrorist organization has 'no more red lines' after attack on Israeli army base.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a live video statement addressing the attack on an Israeli army base yesterday.

During his address, Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah had crossed a "red line" with its attack across the border with Israel.

"We no longer have red lines. This is the start of a new phase," he said.

He stated that yesterday's attack was "punishment" against "the enemy," meaning Israel.

"The whole borderline on the border fence was completely evacuated," he stated., adding that IDF forces "ran away."

"This is more than I expected. I told them to behave, I told them to move away," he continued. "But I did not expect them to evacuate the entire post."

Nasrallah said that while Israel claims to have the strongest army in the Middle East, "the entire world saw that [Israel] is afraid, that it is worried, that it is concerned, that it is hidden, that it is fearful."

"This is weakness," he said. "Israel is weaker than a spider's web."