Netanyahu shouts at Kara: 'Have you gone mad?'

Recordings of PM reveal how he allegedly tried to intervene in TV market when he was no longer serving as Communications Minister.

Recordings have emerged of the Prime Minister trying to intervene, allegedly, in the television market, while Minister Ayoub Kara served as Communications Minister, reported News 13.

On the recording, Netanyahu scoffs at Communications Minister Kara and asks, "Have you gone mad?", After news was published that attributed an achievement in the media field to Kara and former Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Netanyahu is heard on the same recordings calling on the cable and satellite council to be canceled and to promote news broadcasts on Channel 20, after he was forced to give up the media portfolio.

The response in the name of Prime Minister Netanyahu: "For years, Prime Minister Netanyahu has led a declared policy of encouraging and diversifying the media in a way that will allow for appropriate representation and express the spectrum of opinion in the Israeli public. The PM's determination to make changes and break the Leftist monopoly in the media has made him and his family a target for unrestrained attacks. What an exposé, a true Pulitzer."