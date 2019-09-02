Vaping marijuana with CBD vape pen helps to avoid many diseases

Marijuana use for medicinal purposes is a controversial topic in both political and medical worlds. Although people have used marijuana to treat many illnesses, it remains illegal in many countries. But, regardless of the legal status of marijuana, the question of whether smoking it is harmful remains.

Over the last years, some marijuana smokers have switched to vaping instead of smoking it. That’s because most people see vaping as a healthy alternative to smoking. But, is vaping marijuana really healthy than smoking it? Can it help a person avoid diseases?

Basically, vaping CBD is considered an effective method of getting the health benefits of marijuana without exposing yourself to harmful cannabis smoke. Cannabidiol or CBD is one of the compounds that are extracted from the cannabis plant. After extraction, CBD is processed for consumption in the form of edible and oral products. It can also be inhaled in an e-liquid form or CBD vape oil.

Marijuana Health Benefits

Marijuana has the potential to induce calming effects, thereby improving some physical and mental conditions. For instance, some people use marijuana for Crohn’s disease to ease nausea, vomiting, and inflammation.

Researchers are also evaluating the ability of CBD to potentially help in the treatment of different medical conditions. Major among them include cancer, seizures, mental illness, chronic pain, addiction, Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

The mouth spray nabiximols is an example of a synthetic laboratory version of THC and CBD. It has been approved for human use in countries like Canada. Its active ingredients are similar to those of marijuana, and it is used to treat muscle control and nerve pain problems. Nevertheless, the FDA has not approved it yet.

The Risks of Smoking Marijuana

Many people want to enjoy the health benefits of marijuana but are afraid of the adverse effects of cannabis smoke. That's the reason why they decide to switch from smoking to vaping.

Smoking marijuana may not have similar adverse effects on smoking cigarettes. However, health experts warn against smoking it because marijuana smoke can harm the lungs.

Smoking marijuana may not have similar adverse effects on smoking cigarettes. However, health experts warn against smoking it because marijuana smoke can harm the lungs. It can also worsen existing respiratory issues. Although marijuana may not have nicotine, its smoke has harmful chemicals that include tumor promoters like carcinogens and airway irritants.

Research has shown that smoking marijuana can cause microscopic and visible injury to the airways. This injury can increase the risk of chronic bronchitis. Marijuana smoking has inhalation patterns that differ from those of smoking cigarettes. Most marijuana smokers take larger puffs than cigarette smokers. They also tend to inhale deeply and hold breath longer than cigarette smokers.

Smoking marijuana can damage the lungs by causing the formation of large, abnormal air sacs, which can eventually rupture. That’s why a marijuana smoker may be at risk of developing pneumothorax. This occurs when air enters the space outside a smoker’s lungs leading to their collapse. Generally, most people that smoke marijuana tend to experience more wheezing, mucus, and cough than nonsmokers.

The American Thoracic Society also reports that marijuana smoke can increase the risk of lung cancer. That’s because marijuana smoke has more than 450 unique chemicals, some of which are cancer-causing chemicals or carcinogens.

About Vaping Marijuana

Using a CBD oil vape pen to vape marijuana is one of the alternatives to smoking it. It entails inhaling an e-liquid vapor via a device that resembles a pen. This method of consuming marijuana has been advertised as a safer alternative to smoking over the recent years. However, it has its risks too.

For instance, the American Heart Association has come up with tougher regulations on the sale of vaping devices. That’s because some vaporizers have the potential to release harmful chemicals into their users’ systems. Some of the chemicals that can be released by the devices include ammonia, which can interact with the central nervous system negatively. Vaping marijuana also increases the risk of aggravated asthma and bronchial spasms.

Generally, little research has been done so far on the risks associated with vaping marijuana. However, it’s important to note that vape pens don’t provide 100% protection against the harmful effects of any smoke. As such, they can’t be considered entirely safe for use.

Nevertheless, choosing the best CBD vape pen and quality CBD oil can help you avoid some diseases. CBD oil is a pure extract without THC, which causes the psychotropic effects of marijuana. When you vape CBD oil with the right device, you enjoy the health benefits of marijuana without being exposed to the risks of smoking it.

Potential Health Benefits of CBD

Vaping pure CBD oil has numerous potential health benefits. Essentially, CBD has the potential to prevent or even help in the treatment of some diseases.

These include:

Epilepsy- A Brazilian study showed that CBD has the potential to block actively or reduce convulsions. The Food and Drug Administration also approved Epidiolex, which is a CBD based drug used to treat seizures in 2018.

Insomnia- A study conducted on CBD use showed that it has sleep-inducing effects when taken in higher doses. However, CBD can also promote alertness when taken in microdoses.

Anxiety- Research has shown that CBD can treat anxiety because of its anxiolytic effect on the brain.

Psychosis- Research has shown that CBD has the potential to inhibit the symptoms of psychosis. That’s why some experts have suggested its use in treating schizophrenia.

Heart Disease- Research has shown that CBD has significant cardio-protective properties. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties can prevent the damage caused by cerebral ischemia.

Diabetes- The anti-inflammatory property of CBD has made some scientists to believe that it can be used to treat type I diabetes. Some scientists note that unlike the existing diabetes medications like insulin, CBD has the potential to reverse, suppress, and even cure this disease.

The Bottom Line

Preliminary research indicates that vaping marijuana with the right CBD oil pen has the potential to prevent or treat many diseases. However, medical professionals and scientists agree that more research needs to be done on vaping marijuana or CBD. What’s more, though marijuana has CBD, it’s found abundantly in the hemp plant. This plant does not have THC, which is responsible for the psychoactive effects of marijuana. And when choosing the CBD oil to vape, choose a quality, pure product.