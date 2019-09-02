Syria praises Hezbollah attack on Israel

The Syrian government on Monday hailed Lebanese Shi'ite movement Hezbollah's strike the previous day on an Israeli military vehicle.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization, referred to by its supporters as "the resistance", said it had

fired anti-tank missiles into northern Israel on Sunday, destroying a military vehicle.

Israel's army said it responded with around 100 artillery shells after Hezbollah fired two or three anti-tank missiles at a battalion headquarters and military ambulance, hitting both.

On Monday, the Syrian government threw its support behind Hezbollah, whose fighters have since 2013 been fighting on President Bashar al-Assad's side in Syria's civil war.

"The Syrian Arab Republic expresses its pride at the... operation that the Lebanese national resistance carried out against the military patrol of the Zionist occupier," a source at the ministry of foreign affairs told state news agency SANA.

"Syria repeats that it stands fully by the Lebanese national resistance and its legitimate right -- side by side with the Lebanese army -- to work towards preserving the sovereignty of Lebanon," the source said.

Sunday's exchange of fire over the Lebanese-Israeli border comes one week after Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out a drone attack on its southern Beirut stronghold.

On August 24, Israel also said it had carried out strikes in Syria to avert an Iranian drone attack on the Jewish state. Hezbollah said those strikes killed two of its members.

Israel has carried hundreds of strikes in war-torn Syria, mostly against what it says are Iranian or Hezbollah targets.