Arab correspondent visits attacked IDF base: Everything is empty

Reporter for RT News Arabic channel wanders through empty IDF base which was attacked by Hezbollah.

A reporter for RT News' Arabic channel strolled through the IDF base which the Hezbollah terrorist organization attacked with anti-tank missiles yesterday,

In a video broadcast from the station and uploaded to the TV network's Facebook account, the reporter appears to wander with her camera crew through the base.

Throughout the seven-minute video, the reporter is seen passing by military vehicles, entering buildings and repeating the sentence "Everything is empty, there is no soldier here and there is nothing."