Knesset speaker: If we form government, we can apply sovereignty

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said on Sunday that Netanyahu's statement regarding sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is a necessary step.

"For about a decade we have longed for sovereignty and have made significant progress. From a situation in which a minister who referred to the idea of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria was considered delusional, we have reached a position where Netanyahu's statement is taken for granted and legitimate," Edelstein said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"Like several other things we have seen recently, such as the US embassy move to Jerusalem and the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan, the issue of recognition of sovereignty in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria will become a realistic issue, within the realms of possibility," Edelstein added.

According to Edelstein, Netanyahu's statement was not merely an election promise. "I mentioned two issues that if we had verbalized them before the 2015 elections, everyone would have laughed at us and called us liars, and the fact is that they happened. Here, too, I think we have come a long way and we are now in the final stretch."

"I don't want to get into exact schedules, but if, with G-d's help, we form the government after the September 17 elections, we can move forward."

Edelstein is concerned about the election in two weeks. "The situation is very worrying to me. Even after Zehut has withdrawn from the race, we are still in the same place because the left is not actually losing votes. I think we need to be concerned and work very hard. Anyone who wants these statements to be actualized needs to be concerned that there will be a strong government. For that, we need to work very hard in the two weeks we have left."