IDF increases readiness in the north

IDF cancels major exercise as forces improve preparedness for possible scenarios in northern Israel.

Over the past week, the IDF's ground forces, intelligence, Air Force, and Navy improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the Northern Command area and in the 91st Division.

In addition, in accordance with the assessment of the situation, it has been decided to postpone the IDF exercise which was planned for the second half of next week.

The exercise was designed to enhance IDF readiness and was planned as part of the 2019 training program.

Moreover, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi decided to postpone the end of IDF Spokesperson, Brigadier General Ronen Manelis' term, which was slated for this Tuesday. Manelis will remain in his position and the date of the handover to Brigadier General Hidai Zilberman will be decided upon in the future.

Reserve soldiers have received a message regarding the relevant time they need to deploy.