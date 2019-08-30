'We need people to stand up against the Hamas wing of Congress'

Donald Trump Jr. says the 'Squad' perpetuates socialist values, says NC's Democratic candidate gets support from 'Hamas wing of Congress.'

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle campaigned Wednesday for North Carolina State Sen. Dan Bishop, RealClear Politics reported.

Bishop is the Republican nominee for the Ninth Congressional District special election, scheduled for September 10.

At the event, Trump. Jr. Said: "We need guys like Dan in Congress, people who are willing to stand up to that, not people like he's running against who are getting support from what I call 'the Hamas wing of Congress.' And the Squad."

The Squad is a group of freshmen Democratic congresswomen, who are all considered to be "women of color."

"People like he’s running against who are getting support from what I call 'the Hamas wing of Congress," WFAE 90.7 quoted him as saying. "And the Squad. No, no… think about it…[they are] perpetuating socialist values and policies."



"It's a winning track record that we need to perpetuate. It’s why we need more people who are willing to fight. It’s why we need you out there fighting for Dan."