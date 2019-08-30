Abbas: Palestinians are spreading peace

PA chairman claims that he wants to promote peace but the US is getting in the way.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas claimed on Thursday that the US administration is not helping to establish peace and security in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Abbas said that the US administration "removed from the negotiating table the issue of Jerusalem, refugees, borders, settlements and security, and took steps that violate international legitimacy."

Abbas again demanded full international sponsorship for peace negotiations with Israel in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

He called on European countries to recognize “Palestine”, claiming that "this would send a message of hope and promote the end of the Israeli occupation." Abbas argued that recognition of “Palestine” does not contradict the existence of peace negotiations with Israel.

"The Palestinian Authority continues to build national institutions, spread the culture of peace and fight terrorism in the region and around the world," claimed the PA chairman.

The PA has boycotted the US since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017 and has rejected the Administration’s peace plan on the grounds that it is biased in Israel’s favor.

PA officials have been pressuring countries to officially recognize “Palestine”, in a move meant to bypass direct peace talks with Israel.

While several European countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, these moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.