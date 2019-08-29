Why does Milwaukee warn to stop using e-cigarettes?

Doctor on vaping lung illnesses: 'We clearly are seeing something new.'

Across the US, health officials are concerned about a recent outbreak of severe lung injuries among users of e-cigarettes, which are popular among teenagers and young adults.

Over the past two months, nearly 200 vapers in 22 states have reported coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea and vomiting. One person in Illinois died of severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating all of these cases.

“What's clear now is something that was certainly publicized and understood — assumed — to be safe, clearly is not,” says Dr. Emily Chapman, chief medical officer of Children's Minnesota. “There is clearly risk both acutely — and we are concerned that there is risk long term — with these devices.”

As the wait continues for robust scientific research regarding the safety of these devices, and as more and more health issues result from vaping, Chapman says we must support the CDC, the FDA and local health departments’ investigations “as urgently as we can.”