Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, who represents the family of the Shufersal employee who is alleged to have been the victim of systematic abuse by other staff at the branch, is attacking the decision to release the suspects to house arrest.

"This is a disgraceful decision by the District Attorney's Office that gives green light to abusers and sadists of all kinds,” he said.

“I have no doubt that if it were a reverse case and Jews would have abused a helpless Arab, the State Attorney's Office would apply for detention until the legal proceedings are over. "

"The release of the abusers under temporary distancing is a spit in the face of the helpless and the weak, in particular when it was revealed that the abuse has been happening regularly for a long time," argued Ben Gvir.

He added, "The police who worked professionally and efficiently should be commended but the prosecutor's office with a problematic and irresponsible decision violates the rule of law and gives the abusers a message that everything is permissible and that they will not even pay the price."

"I will not rest or remain silent, and I will use whatever procedure at our disposal against Shufersal and the abusers who are currently returning to their village as heroes," Ben Gvir added.