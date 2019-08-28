Yair Netanyahu: Likud will form government with Gantz

PM Netanyahu's son reportedly tells associate of Ayelet Shaked that Likud will "expose her leftism."

Prime Minister Netanyahu's son Yair Netanyahu wrote to Ayelet Shaked's close associate, Elyashiv Amitzur, that the Likud intends to form a government with Benny Gantz, Haaretz journalist Haim Levinson reported Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Netanyahu wrote the remarks to Amitzur who was trying to soften the Netanyahu family's opposition to the former Justice Minister's possible return to the Likud party.

"We will close with Gantz, we will attack Shaked hard. We will expose her leftism," he wrote.

In their correspondence, Netanyahu said that Shaked is "more dangerous on the outside than on the inside."

Amitzur in response said that Shaked would be absolutely loyal to Netanyahu.

A Likud spokesperson denied the report. "The publication in Haaretz is incorrect and is fraught with lies and distortions. I will reiterate that Prime Minister Netanyahu is committed to establishing a strong right-wing government."