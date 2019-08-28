Missionary conference to be held in Haifa convention center

Conference by missionary cult to go ahead thanks to court order: 'How can court side with those who want to consume the Jewish people?'

The Haifa Convention Center will host a conference for Christian missionaries over the weekend.

Rabbi Binyamin Vulcan, the head of countermissionary activity at the Yad L'Achim organization, ent a letter to the convention center, the Haifa Municipality, the city's rabbinate, and the haredi community demanding that the event be canceled.

"The missionary Christian cult, planning to hold a coming Thursday-Friday Saturday, convenes with a ceremony at the Haifa Convention Center. It should be emphasized that this cult is well-known and dangerous," Rabbi Vulcan wrote.

"Throughout the generations, Jews have given up their lives and gone into the fire while singing the 'Aleinu Leshabeiach' prayer in order not to give up their religion. And here, in Haifa, this disgrace is raging. We must immediately eliminate this atrocity, which harms the people of Israel and the Jewish religion, in the city of Haifa.

The center cited a court ruling that the decision to prevent the missionary conference would constitute discrimination.

The court noted that from 2000 to 2005 the place hosted the cult conferences without any problem. When it became known to religious officials, a protest was made and an attempt was made not to allow the missionary events in the urban public. However, the court has already forced the various parties to allow the event to take place.

Haifa City Councilman Aryeh Blittenthal, a representative of the Agudat Yisrael party, said in response: "Wo that we have come to this day in the city of Haifa, where the court sides with those who want to consume the Jewish people, G-d forbid, and to give them broad protection without reservation. This is absolutely incomprehensible. And on the other hand, the court blatantly violates the rights of the haredi community."