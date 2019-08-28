Watch: Holocaust survivor's message to Western Wall visitors

Born in Auschwitz, 92-year-old Samuel Beller is the sole member of his family to survivor the war, narrowly avoiding death at the war's end.

A 92-year-old Holocaust survivor who was born in Auschwitz and worked in slave labor camps during the war shared his story with visitors to the Western Wall in Jerusalem this week.

Samuel Beller, who was rescued from a Nazi death march in the end of the war in Europe, described the starvation and close brush with death he endured during the Holocaust.

“I’m the only survivor of my whole family,” Beller said.

Born in 1927, Beller grew up in a southern Polish town which later gave its name to what became perhaps the most famous concentration camp of the Holocaust – Auschwitz.

“Before the war I lived in Auschwitz – what was called Oświęcim.”

Beller was sent to a number of slave labor camps during the war, before being forced to join one of the death marches organized by the Nazis late in the war.

"I was five years and eight months in the German" occupied area. "I was in the concentration camps, the ghettos. I was [being] beaten, I was starving.”

While being transferred from one concentration camp to another, Beller was forced to ride in crowded cattle cars, sometimes for days on end.

"They put us in cattle trains. They were full, a hundred people or more.

"We didn't know where we were going. There was no light, no sanitation, nothing. Day and night, day and night. A lot of people died then. A lot of people got sick. We were all bunched up in a cattle train. This was at the end of the war. It was in the last six-seven months.

"Finally they open up the cattle train one day, two American soldiers came and they told us 'You're free, you're free.' We didn't know what 'free' is.

"They brought ambulances to take the sick people out. There were dead people there. They brought out a wagon full with food from the Red Cross. They didn't give us a stich - not a drop - for ten days.

“I ate grass, one time I got some potato skins. Then when they opened up the wagons, people started eating. A lot of them got sick, a lot of them died. I wound up in the hospital, I was critical, three months in the hospital.”