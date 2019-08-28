The left has left the room

Eve Harrow wonders why there are people who don't realize that not every "settler" is a "religious fanatic".

Eve Harrow responds to a podcast of leftists - fortunately a fading breed - discussing why they didn’t realize that not every "settler" was a “religious fanatic”, and their current idea that perhaps public housing is the answer to the jihad driven Arab-Israeli conflict.

This would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic. Confused is the nicest adjective we can use. The terror won’t stop because it’s meant to drive us off our land and restore Arab "honor"; appeasement and fear only encourage the evil ones. Despite the show title, it appears that their echo chamber doesn’t have a door.