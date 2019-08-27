IDF launches social media platforms for Iranian public

This week, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit launched its social media pages in the Farsi language. These pages were opened on the leading platforms in Iran: Twitter, Telegram and Instagram, under the name "Israel Defense Forces".

For the first time, the IDF is launching official social media platforms for the Iranian public. With the opening of the Farsi accounts, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit will be operating social media accounts in six languages: Hebrew, English, Arabic, French, Spanish and Farsi. These accounts have millions of followers around the globe and they serve as important public relations tools for multiple target audiences.



The decision to set up the platforms was made in recent months. Today, the platforms posted the command and control chart of the 'Quds Force' Squad that led the attack thwarted in Syria.