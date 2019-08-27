Jeffrey Epstein buried in unmarked grave in Jewish cemetery

Disgraced financier quietly buried next to his parents in Florida Jewish cemetery after apparent suicide. Names removed to prevent vandalism

Disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein was laid to rest next to his parents in a Jewish cemetery last week in an unmarked grave to prevent would-be vandals from desecrating the tomb.

According to The Sun, the 66-year-old former billionaire’s remains were transferred last week to the IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, where Epstein’s parents, Paula and Seymour Epstein, are buried.

A burial space was prepared for Epstein next to his parents, but with no grave marker. Even the engraved marble plaque marking his parent’s resting places was removed and replaced with a blank slab, The Sun reported.

Epstein’s father, Seymour, a New York City Parks and Recreation groundskeeper, died in 1991 at the age of 74. Paula, Epstein’s mother, died in 2004 at the age of 85. She was interred in the same tomb as her husband.

The Daily Mail reports that Epstein’s brother, Mark, made the arrangements for the financier to be buried at the cemetery.

The multimillionaire, who was once estimated to have a net worth over $1 billion, turned over most of his more than $577 million estate to a trust just days before his death.

On August 10th, Epstein was found dead in his cell in a Manhattan jail, the result of an apparent suicide.

Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 in a plea bargain deal on prostitution charges involving a minor, was arrested again on July 6th of this year, following new allegations of sex trafficking involving underage girls.