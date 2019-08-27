Philanthropist Eugen Gluck passes away at 92

Eugen Gluck, a Holocaust survivor who later played pivotal role in reestablishment of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, passes away.

Renowned philanthropist and lay leader of American Jewry Eugen Gluck passed away last night in New York at the age of 92.

Mr. Gluck was a Holocaust survivor, and was later instrumental in securing the rights of the Jewish people to rebuild their lives in Judea and Samaria.

He was the main force behind the construction of institutions and communal life in the ancient biblical town of Beit El, north of Jerusalem.

Gluck’s wife, Jean, passed away a year ago. He is survived by his three children: Sydney Gluck, Rosie Friedman and Barbara Weichselbaum.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet