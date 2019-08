IDF forces operating in Beit Liqya in Binyamin confiscate lathe for weapons production. 8 Arabs suspected of terror activity arrested.

IDF forces operating on Monday night in Judea and Samaria confiscated a lathe for weapons production in Beit Liqya village southeast of Ramallah, in the area of the Binyamin Regional Brigade.

In addition, during the night, IDF, Shin Bet and police officers arrested eight Arabs suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and violent disturbances of order.

The detainees were taken for questioning.