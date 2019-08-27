Pipe bomb thrown at Border Police in Jerusalem

Bomb thrown at officers operating in Arab village in northern J'lem but does not explode and is neutralized. 2 suspects arrested.

Attempted attack on Border Police officers: During operations in the Issawiya village in northern Jerusalem, a pipe bomb was thrown at fighters.

The bomb did not explode, and a police sapper called to the scene neutralized it.

Police who were working alongside the fighters identified the building from which the bomb was thought to have been thrown. They arrested two suspects and took them for questioning.

In addition, stones and fireworks were thrown at police overnight in the neighborhood.

A Border Police officer was lightly injured in the incident and was evacuated for medical treatment at the hospital.