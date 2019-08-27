Chabad rabbis: Don't throw your vote in the trash

Chabad rabbis urge community to support party which will not give away land, is certain to pass electoral threshold.

Chabad rabbis signed a letter calling on their community to vote only for parties which will certainly pass the threshold, in order to prevent right-wing votes from being thrown in the garbage.

"Every person who fears G-d should participate in the elections and vote for the most religious parties," the letter read. "Care should be taken that not a single vote will go to waste."

"Do not support a party which negotiates regarding giving away parts of the Holy Land, or which negotiates providing any sort of autonomy to non-Jews."

The rabbis emphasized that voters should only support a party which promises to fight for the entire State of Israel, and "only vote for a party which there is no doubt at all that it will pass the electoral threshold, and which has been shown to pass [in the polls]."

Footnotes to the letter included sources from the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneersohn.

The World Committee for the Preservation of the Nation and the Land, headed by Rabbi Shalom Dov Wolpo, issued a similar announcement, calling on voters not to vote for parties which are not expected to pass the electoral threshold.

"Anyone who supports those parties harms the public and violates the prohibition 'do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor' (Leviticus 19:16), and he is one of those who causes the public to err, G-d forbid. And therefore we call lovingly to our brothers, the sons of Israel, to persuade and to influence their friends and acquaintances not to vote for those parties."

Turning to the leaders of parties not expected to pass the electoral threshold, the Committee said: "We beg you to immediately remove your candidacy, and just like you received reward for the demand, you will also receive reward for withdrawing from the race, and those who listen to us will live in peace."