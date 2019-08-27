Russia to resume S-400 delivery to Turkey

Turkish Defense Minister says Russia will resume the delivery of its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey this week.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Russia will resume the delivery of its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey this week, The Associated Press reported.

The first parts of the S-400 air defense system were delivered to Turkey last month.

Turkey’s purchase of the advanced Russian system has been a point of contention with the US, which says the S-400 poses a threat to the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealthy fighters, which Turkey was also planning to buy.

Washington reacted to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 by removing the country off its F-35 fighter jet program.

Akar said on Monday that Russia would begin transporting parts of the system's second battery to Turkey on Tuesday.

"Our aim is to protect our country and people from external aerial and missile threats," he added.

Turkish officials insist that the deal to purchase the S-400 does not affect the security of the US and have repeatedly stressed that they will go ahead with the deal despite Washington’s objections.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the delivery of the first parts of the system that Turkey planned to start using the S-400 in April of 2020.