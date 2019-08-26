Poll; Right and left neck and neck

Right-wing bloc's lead over left-wing, Arab bloc falls to one seat in latest poll. Neither side has enough support to form a coalition.

The recent security incidents have caused voters to turn to the larger political parties at the expense of the smaller parties, according to a new poll by Kan News.

If the elections were held today, the Likud party would receive 32 Knesset seats, while the Blue and White party would receive 31 seats,

The Joint Arab List would place third with 11 seats. The Yamina party would receive 10 seats. The Yisrael Beyteinu party would finish with nine seats.

The Labor-Gesher list lead by Amir Peretz would receive seven seats, as would the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism. The Democratic Union would receive six seats.

The poll found the race tightening, with the right-wing bloc only one seat ahead without Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party.

The right-wing bloc would receive 56 seats, compared to 55 for the left-wing and Arab bloc. Neither side would be able to form a coalition.

The Otzma Yehudit and Zehut parties would both fail to clear the electoral threshold.