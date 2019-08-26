Fires rage in Beit Shemesh, near Nazareth

Multiple wildfires being battled across Israel. Fire near Highway 375 suspected to be arson.

Firefighting and rescue teams are battling wildfires in several areas across the country.

Ten firefighting crews and one firefighting airplane are working in Beit Shemesh to fight a fire near the city's Hagefen Park.

A large fire broke out earlier in the forest in the area of ​​Moshav Mata - between Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem. The fire has been brought under control.

A large forest fire broke out in the area of ​​the Mashhad Local Council in the north and evacuated houses on the first line. Two firefighting airplanes are assisting eight firefighting crews in combating the fire.

Another fire was raging in the Hirbat area near Highway 375. Five fire crews were called to the scene. There is a suspicion that the fire was the result of arson.