MK Kisch: Major Gaza operation just a matter of time

Likud MK Yoav Kisch on Monday warned that Israel would conduct a "very significant" operation in Gaza.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet regarding the security situation southern Israel, Kisch said that "the problem called Gaza must be resolved with determination and discretion."

"I have no doubt that we will go to a very significant operation in Gaza, period," he emphasized. "The only question facing cabinet members is: Is this the right time?"

According to Kisch: "The easiest thing to do is say, 'Okay, let's go in.' There's no magic solution. Prime Minister [Binyamin] Netanyahu is handling it with careful consideration. We were very close to going into Gaza before the previous elections, but in the end Hamas took a step back."

In March, Gaza terrorists rained dozens of rockets on Israeli civilians, even after it claimed a ceasefire had been reached.

"Hamas is crossing a red line and leading to a process which will upset and endanger its rule."