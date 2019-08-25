Israeli court blocks concert featuring Mordechai Ben David

The Haifa District Court has ordered that a haredi concert for men be cancelled Sunday evening, a day before the planned show had been set to take place.

The concert was to feature singers Mordechai Ben David and Motty Steinmetz Monday evening at the Haifa Congress Center.

The court, however, accepted a petition filed by the Israel Women's Network against the planned concert, which was to be funded in part by the City of Haifa. The IWN argued that the event discriminated against women, as only men would be permitted to attend.

Israel’s Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, offered an opinion to the court in support of the IWN petition, arguing that the City of Haifa had failed to justify its support for a show catering to men only.

United Torah Judaism MK Uri Maklev lambasted the ruling, calling it proof that Israel's haredi community was being "persecuted".

"The haredi community is being persecuted by various parties and organizations," said Maklev.

"Today, the court gave legitimacy to these hate-groups. The hypocrisy is just unbelievable of these people who say 'Live and let live' while highhandedly and arrogantly intervening in the public life of the haredi community to the point where they don't allow the haredi community to follow its beliefs and way of life."