Ruth Bader Ginsburg doing well after being treated for tumor

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg completed a three-week treatment course for a tumor found on her pancreas, the Supreme Court said Friday.

“The focused radiation treatment began on August 5 and was administered on an outpatient basis to treat a tumor on her pancreas.” the court statement said. “The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July, and a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering confirmed a localized malignant tumor. As part of her treatment, a bile duct stent was placed. The Justice tolerated treatment well.”

The statement said she forewent her annual vacation to Santa Fe to undergo the treatment, and that she “otherwise maintained an active schedule.” No further treatment is currently planned.

Ginsburg, 86, last year had surgery to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung, her third bout with cancer.

She is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its left-wing minority of four justices.