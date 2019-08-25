Mother of murdered teen: 'It wasn't a random incident'

Shira Shnerb, the mother of Rina Shnerb, murdered in a terrorist incident on Friday, says: 'The message is faith.'

Shira Shnerb, the mother of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in a terrorist incident on Friday near Dolev, spoke to those flocking to her home in Lod on Sunday to comfort the family. Her husband, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and her son Dvir are hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem.

"It's important to us that everything that happened will be a message, a lesson to learn," Shira said. "That's first of all - that we absorb the message and continue forward. The message is faith - that this isn't simply an incident that happened randomly. We believe we have to continue on and grow - personally and nationally and spiritually. Each person in his/her own way."

"Everyone wants me to talk about Rina. Rina never complained. Teenagers and parents don't always see eye to eye. She would listen to our comments with respect and humility."

"Our message is to continue onwards. We're continuing with life. We're in pain, we won't forget for a minute what happened but we're continuing on with many tears. Our message is to continue rebuilding the land of Israel - the Jewish people in the land of Israel with the Torah of Israel."

Earlier, Rabbi Shnerb, who was the most lightly wounded by the explosive blast, told Channel 12 News that his son Dvir's condition had greatly improved. Dvir was seriously wounded and underwent an operation on Friday and was transferred to the intensive care unit for continued treatment.

On Sunday morning, Rabbi Shnerb told Channel 12 News: "The situation has greatly improved on Saturday. He was sedated and was on a respirator, and now he is communicating on his own."



