'It's not pleasant to be the Iranian commander today'

The head of the National Security Research Institute, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Yadlin, commended the security forces following the attack in Syria last night during which a terrorist attack that Iranian forces in Syria planned to carry out in Israel was thwarted.

"In the Middle East, a wide-ranging (geographic, operational, intelligence, technological) campaign is underway in Syria tonight," Yadlin tweeted on Sunday.

He said, "This is an Israeli-Iranian conflict, in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. (Yemen and Saudi Arabia too) with Russian and American presence (and disapproval). Everything is currently below the threshold of war, but escalation control is needed constantly."

Yadlin, who previously served as head of the Air Force headquarters and head of military intelligence, noted, "The military and Air Force have demonstrated superior capabilities tonight. High-quality intelligence and real-time, sharp and precise action - a significant assault on the State of Israel. It is not pleasant to be [Iranian Quds Force leader] Qasem Soleimani this morning. - Another failure in Syria's actions against Israel. "

"Israel taking responsibility combines a warning to the other side against further escalation, enhanced readiness of our forces to preempt an Iranian response, and also politically serves to divert attention from the deterioration of the security situation in Gaza and Judea and Samaria," commented Yadlin.

"An interesting event happened tonight - took place in Beirut. Were these Iranian drones thwarted during takeoff from the Beirut area? The strategy of both sides is to 'cool down' to avoid a confrontation. But at the end of the day Nasrallah is an Iranian envoy and Soleimani may use him to 'close an account'," Yadlin added.