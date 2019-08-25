Watch: Yaakov Shwekey rehearses for concert
Singer Shwekey, together with Shlomi Shabbat and Yonatan Razel, hold rehearsal ahead of Wednesday's concert at Live Park in Rishon Letzion.
Shwekey and Shabbat
Public Relations
