'Palestinian' organizations applaud murderous terror attack

'Heroic action' and 'great merit': Terror groups praise attack which killed 17-year-old, wounded her father and brother.

The Palestinian Authority and its chairman, Mahmoud Abbas, have not yet condemned the terror attack which killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and injured her father and brother.

However, terror organizations have praised the attack, with Hamas terrorists taking to Gaza's streets with portable microphones to praise the terrorists for their actions and the results thereof.

In addition, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades and the Martyr Ayman Judeh groups also praised the "heroic action." In an announcement, they praised the "legitimate fight" of the "Palestinian nation" against the "enemy Zionist army and the hoards of settlers."

The Popular Resistance Committees, an Islamic terror group, said the terror attack was a "quality" action in the "Palestinian" struggle in Judea and Samaria, claiming it is a natural consequence of the settlers' "crimes" in Jerusalem.

The Popular Resistance movement also called the terror attack a "heroic action," and said the "Palestinian nation" has great merit in protecting itself from the settlers' "terror."