It’s time for Israel to declare ‘victory’ Daniel Pipes thinks that Israel should convince the Arabs of Judea and Samaria that they have lost and they must recognize Israel. The Land Of Israel Network,

danielpipes.org Daniel Pipes Josh Hasten airs the audio from a lecture delivered by Daniel Pipes, president of the Middle East Forum. Pipes has started a movement called the "Israel Victory Project." His plan is for Israel to declare victory by convincing the Arabs of Judea and Samaria that they have lost and they must recognize the Jewish state of Israel in order for progress to take place.





