Shaked: 'It's a punch in the stomach'

Yamina Chairwoman and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded Friday to the terror attack which left 17-year-old Rina Shnerb dead and injured her father and brother.

"It's heartbreaking. A Jewish family who loves the State of Israel can't go hiking in the Land of Israel. It's a punch in the stomach, it hurts the sense of security each of every one of us has. Today it's Dolev, tomorrow it's Tel Aviv," she said.

"Just this week I sat with the mother of Danny Gonen, and we talked about methods of deterrence. The security system needs to stop the transfer of salaries to terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails, who carry out attacks and get paid for it.

"A terrorist who carries out an attack needs to know that his life will be ruined, not bettered. That's the only way we'll be able to live here. Jewish blood is not worthless. I send my sincerest condolences to the family, and wish the injured a speedy recovery."