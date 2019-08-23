EU Ambassador 'appalled' by news of attack

Knesset members from across the political spectrum responded Friday to a terror attack which left a young woman dead and her father and brother wounded.

In the attack, terrorists threw a homemade explosive device thrown at Israelis hiking near the Ein Bubin spring near the Binyamin-region town of Dolev.

MK Nir Barkat (Likud), said: "The attack near Dolev is further proof of the Palestinian Authority’s policy of hate-filled incitement that causes this continued downward spiral. I pray for a speedy recovery for the wounded and trust that our security forces will quickly capture those responsible."

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) said that he is praying for the recovery of those injured, adding: "This criminal terror attack demands a harsh response. I am convinced that our security forces will reach those who committed this attack. They will try to hurt us and we will build, develop, and strengthen the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria."

Har Hevron Regional Council Head Yochai Demeri said: "The escalation in the security situation demands an appropriate response. This chain of events shows a trend, and dragging our feet is not a solution. Deporting the murderers' families together with applying sovereignty in Area C are the first steps and we are obligated to take them."

"Terror draws encouragement from its successes and anyone who does not stop the terror attacks in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria should not be surprised by incidents occurring in city centers. Terror will not deter us, and we will continue to hike everywhere - in Jerusalem, Dolev, Nahal Oz, the Golan, and Tel Aviv, because their motivation to murder Jews needs no reason. Our hearts and prayers are with the victims."

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said: "The terror attack in Binyamin is a stinging slap on the face for the Netanyahu government of submission, which continues to abandon the security of the State of Israel's citizens in favor of paying bribes to Hamas and the Palestinian Authority so that there will be quiet until the elections."

"A government which stops repairs on the dangerous road near the Gaza border because it's out of money, but on the other hand begs Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to accept 2 billion shekels ($569,180,000), is not worthy of the public's trust. At this difficult time, my heart is with the victims and their families, and I support the IDF and security forces, who are currently hunting the terrorists."

Tzachi Dickstein, chairman of the Samaria Settlers' Committee, said: "This is the second terror attack in the past twenty-four hours which has harmed innocent civilians. The facts speak for themselves: Removing the checkpoints is an ongoing mistake. We must immediately replace the road checkpoints and the security around the villages in order to give residents back their security and in order to prevent the next attack."

"The lives of Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria are a thousand times more important than the convenience of terrorists on the road and later in the Israeli vacation houses they are jailed in."

Binyamin Regional Council Head Yisrael Gantz, aho arrived at the scene of the attack together with the Council's professional staffs, said: "We will not allow terror organizations to deter us from hiking in nature and enjoying the views and springs of our land. It's time the government of Israel woke up and initiated, instead of just being dragged, and send a message of strength, courage, and security, so that those attackers know that they can no longer easily attack hikers who are coming to relax at springs."

"I expect the Prime Minister to ensure the safety and security of Judea and Samaria's residents and stop promising to apply sovereignty, and do it instead."

In addition, European Union Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret tweeted: "Appalled by the news of the heinous attack on a father and his children in the West Bank this morning. My thoughts and condolences are with victims of this despicable act."





