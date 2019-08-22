Hamas demands Islamic Jihad turn over 4 terrorists

Fearing Israeli retaliation for recent rocket strikes, Hamas demands Islamic Jihad turn over terrorists who launched the rockets.

The Hamas leadership appealed to Islamic Jihad to demand that a squad of four operatives accused of launching rockets at Israel be turned over to Hamas.

According to a report by i24News' Arabic language channel, following the launching of rockets at Israel over the weekend, Hamas sought to determine who had launched the rockets.

After an examination of its security cameras at the scene, Hamas determined that four members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were responsible for the rocket attacks.

Islamic Jihad admitted that its men were responsible for the attacks, but has refused to turn them over to Hamas. The terror organization stated that it would bring the men to justice itself.

Hamas, the terrorist organization which rules the Gaza Strip, fears that the continued unsanctioned launching of rockets at Israel could lead to a harsh military response in Gaza.