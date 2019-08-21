Netanyahu meets leaders of Kiev Jewish community

'Ukraine has been one of the water wells of Judaism for centuries despite pogroms, slaughter at Babi Yar.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with the leaders of the Jewish community of Kiev, Ukraine.

Rabbi Meir Stambler, Head of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine, addressed Prime Minister Netanyahu and foreign and Ukrainian officials in a meeting and spoke about the growth of the Jewish communities and the dedicated work around Ukraine: “Ukraine has been one of the “water wells” of Judaism for centuries, known for its Chasidic Medzhibozh and Berdichev, as well as for modern Odessa and Kiev, for the Lubavitcher Rebbe and for Ahad Ha'am.

"Through the inhuman slaughter at the Babi Yar and pogroms of Lviv, - to the unprecedented revival of the Jewish life we witness these days. Many of the successful Jewish leaders and entrepreneurs in Israel and in the world today are from Ukraine. We are thankful to the Ukrainian government and authorities are helping us alongside the Israeli Ministry of Education and the Jewish Agency’s support of the educational programs in the country. Together we will continue to work hard to develop and strengthen the communities and their close ties to the State of Israel.”

The Jewish community in Ukraine is one of the largest in Europe and numbers several hundred thousand Jews, 55 schools and kindergartens and more than 200 Jewish communities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is on an official visit to Kiev, the first state visit of a foreign leader to Ukraine since the election of President Vladimir Zelensky.

The visit, the first by an Israeli premier in the last 20 years, was coordinated by Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion, as well as Mr. Oleg Vishnyakov, Honorary Consul of Israel in Western Ukraine and one of the leaders of the Jewish Community of Kiev.