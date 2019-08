Rocket fired from Gaza at Israel Terrorists launch rocket from Gaza at Israeli territory. No one hurt. Arab media says Israel prevented transfer of Qatari money. Kobi Finkler,

Reuters Rockets launched from Gaza into Israel Terrorists from Gaza on Wednesday evening launched a rocket at Israeli territory. A "Code Red" alarm was heard in a community in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council. According to the IDF, no one was injured and no damage was caused.





top