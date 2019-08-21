Shaked dismisses 'nonsense' report

Former justice minister slams report her former helper offered associates of PM aid toward immunity in return for spot for Shaked in Likud.

Former Justice Minister and Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked addressed on Wednesday reports in Haaretz that her former assistant had offered the PM's associates to influence the attorney general on Prime Minister Netanyahu's behalf in return for a spot for Shaked in the Likud party.

"Anyone who understands even a little how the state works and how the attorney general works, knows that this is nonsense. If these things were said then it was without my knowledge or consent," Shaked said.

"The attorney general is a man of integrity. I have my disagreements with on various issues and also on the functioning of the government at the time of the elections ... But as far as criminal cases are concerned, no one interferes. The attorney general makes his decision according to the law and the evidence," she said.