Likud, Yamina sign vote-sharing agreement

The Likud and Yamina parties have signed a vote-sharing agreement Wednesday.

The Democratic Union and Labor parties also signed a similar agreement.

Under the agreement, should one of the parties receive a 'surplus' of votes, it can share those votes with the other party to grant that party another Knesset seat and to prevent a waste of votes.

Earlier today, Likud campaign manager Ofer Golan appealed to polling institutes demanding that they present Yisrael Beyteinu as a left-wing party following its signing of a vote-sharing agreement with the Blue and White party.

The Likud said: "After Liberman signed a surplus agreement with Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, and after declaring his commitment to recommend Gantz as prime minister, the Likud appealed to polling stations to refer to Lieberman as part of the left-wing bloc, and will not continue to introduce deliberate deception as part of an independent bloc, as is customary so."