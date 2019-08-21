Dogs in pursuit of agricultural terror

Israeli K-9 unit being trained to assist forces in preventing agricultural crime and terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

The campaign to combat agricultural terrorism has been very active in the agricultural sector in recent years. Theft of cattle and agricultural equipment has become part of the daily and nightly routine of Jewish farmers.

A new force is now joining the bodies that deal with the phenomenon: The canine unit.

The Israel Dogs Unit (IDU) has established a new department to deal with agricultural crime and terrorism.

The new department trains dogs to assist forces in their war on agricultural crime and in the many cases of herd theft and farm equipment from farms in the Jordan Valley, the Arava, and Judea and Samaria.

Over the past week, the unit conducted a night exercise in a desert area in Binyamin.

The dog unit commander noted that the unit is being added to the department for locating missing persons and the department for security of localities in Judea and Samaria established 19 years ago.