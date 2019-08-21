Poll: Liberman loses seat after vote-sharing agreement

Poll finds Shaked unharmed by recent media attacks, Liberman loses seat in wake of vote-sharing agreement with Blue and White.

The Likud party would win the most seats with 31 if elections were held today, a new poll showed. The Blue and White party would finish a close second with 30 Knesset seats.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Midgam Institute and published by Walla, the right-wing and haredi parties do not have enough seats to form a coalition by themselves, but Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party has weakened by one seat compared to previous polls.

The poll also found that Yamina party chairman Ayelet Shaked was not harmed by reports in the Haaretz that she had offered to intervene with the attorney general on Prime Minister Netanyahu's behalf in return for a spot in the Likud party. The Yamina party is holding steady at 11 Knesset seats.

United Torah Judaism and Shas would win 8 and 7 seats respectively. The right-wing bloc, without Yisrael Beyteinu, would receive 57 seats in total.

The left-wing bloc would receive 54 seats. The Joint Arab List would receive 11 seats, Democratic Union 7, and the Labor party 6 seats.

The Yisrael Beyteinu party fell from 10 seats to 9 in the wake of the vote-sharing agreement with the Blue and White party, but remains strong enough to prevent any side from forming a coalition.

The Zehut and Otzma Yehudit parties do not cross the electoral threshold.