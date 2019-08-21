Hamas spokesman: Al-Aqsa is under attack

Hamas spokesman claims Israel is trying to change the characteristics of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoa said on Tuesday that "the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and it cannot be attacked or changed."

In an interview with the Felesteen Al-Yawm website, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, Qanoa said on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque that the city of Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are under attack meant to change their characteristics since, he claimed, Israel knows that the holy city is the heart of the conflict with the "Palestinian people".

Qanoa added that Hamas has announced a general mobilization for this Friday in order to convey a message about the importance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He noted that "the Palestinian people" in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip will join every campaign in order to help the prisoners or to protect al-Aqsa.