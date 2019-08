21-year-old who volunteered at Chabad House on Cozumel Island in eastern Mexico drowns in the sea.

A 21-year-old yeshiva student from Be’er Sheva drowned while bathing in the sea on Cozumel Island off the eastern coast of Mexico.

The man volunteered in recent months at the Chabad House which operates on Cozumel Island.

Volunteers from the ZAKA organization, the Chabad House, the Foreign Ministry and the victim’s family are working to fly his body to Israel for burial.