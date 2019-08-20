Danon: Israel part of the solution in the Middle East

Israeli Ambassador to the UN addresses Security Council, says Israel ready to partner with Arab nations to build better future for all.

The United Nations Security Council met Tuesday for a special session on the Middle East.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon briefed the press before the meeting.

Danon noted the terrorist attacks which were committed against Israelis over the weekend. He called the "terrorists" the "real threats" in the Middle East.

"We all know who is funding them," Danon said. "Most of the violence, terror, and chaos engulfing the region leads back to one place, Tehran."

Addressing the Arab nations, Danon said: "Israel can be and wants to be your partner in building a better future."

"Israel is not the problem in the Middle East. Israel is part of the solution," he concluded.