'Next Gaza war will be harsher than Protective Edge'

Science and Technology Minister Ophir Akunis discussed the possibility of a significant escalation in the south in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

On the Hamas threat of escalation if Qatari money is not delivered by the end of the week, Minister Akunis says that what they do not understand in Israel's warnings "they will understand the actions. The fact that there have been Hamas provocation and metastatic attacks over the past two weeks in an attempt to test us, including severe shooting and infiltration attempts, and we have dealt with them by killing [the perpetrators]."

"The government's policy is clear. If it seems necessary, there will be very aggressive action in the Gaza Strip. It is wrong to talk to the media about the nature of the operation. [We know] ways in which the enemy listens to us at all times and it is not good for him to know what he should prepare for, but it is clear that this campaign on our part will be far more aggressive than Operation Protective Edge and Operation Pillar of Defense," Akunis said.

Minister Akunis says that "there is a very wide range of considerations before embarking on this campaign. There are military considerations and additional arms of other systems. The elections will not limit the campaign against the Gaza Strip."

Akunis accused Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of bungling his responses to Hamas aggression in Gaza during his tenure as IDF Chief of Staff.

"Our remarks were best expressed in the State Comptroller's report, which stated that the chief of staff did not read the security map correctly, he said the tunnels don't mean too much. He was criticized very badly for his role in Operation Protective Edge. and his recommendations for the political echelon, as was Defense Minister Boogie Ya'alon. They were told that their plans did not constitute an overall plan based on experience and planning knowledge and long-term strategic vision. This was written by the State Comptroller. These are not my words," he said.