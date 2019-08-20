Chechen leader: Jews are the enemy

Head of Republic of Chechnya says Jews are the 'greatest enemy' of Islam, cites killing of Jews by Mohamed in meeting in Jordan.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, called Jews "the main enemy of Islam" in a meeting with 150 Chechens living in Jordan which was broadcast on the Grozny state television service.

Kadyrov cited the Islamic Prophet Mohamed in his denunciation of Israel and the Jewish people, saying that "the Prophet had killed Jews more than any other people.”

The leader of Chechnya has a history of anti-Semitic statements. Last month he told a gathering of Chechen police that Israel is a "terrorist organization."

He argued that "Israel does not respect international law and therefore the world should not respect it because it does not deserve it."

Kadyrov has adopted a more conciliatory tone towards Jews in the past. In 2013 he said that "the Prophet Mohamed was very well disposed to Jews."